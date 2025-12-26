'No final decisions have been made': UG Mayor/CEO gives local-level update on Chiefs' relocation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Christal Watson, discussed what the Kansas City Chiefs' move to the county means at the local level Friday.

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Watson explained that "no final decisions have been made" at the local level regarding the Chiefs' relocation to Wyandotte County.

She said that county officials are "asking hard questions" and "reviewing information carefully" as details are still being finalized.

"We are weighing long-term impacts, not just what sounds good today but what truly serves Wyandotte County years from now," Watson continued.

Watson told Wyandotte County residents that their voices matter, as well as transparency and responsibility, in the process.

"That means we don't rush decisions. We don't negotiate in headlines, and we don't make promises until we are confident they protect our residents, our taxpayers and our future," Watson said.

Watson expressed that she is committed to sharing updates when she has real information to share.

Near the end of her video, Watson thanked residents for their engagement, patience and trust "as we continue doing the work the right way."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt announced Monday that both the team's stadium and training facility will relocate to Kansas.

Financing for the $4 billion combined project comes in part from STAR bonds, an economic development package that Kansas lawmakers also approved Monday.

Renderings or specific locations of the stadium within Wyandotte County or the team's training facility and headquarters in Olathe have not been revealed. Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said those details will be worked out in the coming months.

