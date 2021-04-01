No injuries reported in Johnson County crash involving school bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries have been reported following a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Johnson County, Kansas.

Fifty-three Mill Valley High School students were on board, heading to a soccer match at Gardner Edgerton High School.

No kids were injured, according to Mill Valley Assistant Superintendent Alvie Cater, and the teams continued on to Gardner Edgerton for junior varsity and varsity matches that were scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.

Another bus picked the students up as the one involved in the crash was towed from the scene.

The sheriff’s office said in a tweet the intersection at West 151st Street and North Moonlight Road was closed due to the crash.

An SUV and a truck were the other two vehicles involved.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said it appeared they collided before the truck hit the bus.

