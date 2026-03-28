'No Kings' rallies | Protesters gather in Parkville to protest Trump and his policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Groups of people in the Kansas City region are will gather for "No Kings" protests Saturday, March 28, just a part of rallies planned across the country. This nationwide movement is against U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

Saturday marks the third set of "No Kings" rallies held in the Kansas City area in less than a year.

Follow our coverage of the protests below.

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UPDATE 10:30 a.m. | Protesters are at the intersection of Klamm Road and Missouri Highway 45 in Parkville for a "No Kings" protest.

Marlon Martinez/KSHB "No Kings" rally in Parkville.

Marlon Martinez/KSHB "No Kings" rally in Parkville.

Marlon Martinez/KSHB "No Kings" protest in Parkville.

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez spoke with organizers in Parkville ahead of a planned "No Kings" rally at 10 a.m.

Third 'No Kings' protests planned across Kansas City, including the Northland

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