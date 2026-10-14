No tornado damage found during round of severe weather Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No tornado damage was found during Tuesday night's spell of severe weather across the Kansas City area.

According to the National Weather Service, the widespread damage Tuesday night was caused by downbursts and straight-line winds exceeding 70 mph.

Those 70+ mph wind gusts resulted in significant tree damage and downed power lines, particularly in the Northland.

While Independence Power and Light and the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities reported minimal outages, Evergy said over 50,000 customers were without power at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The North Kansas City School District closed Chapel Hill Elementary School in Gladstone on Wednesday as a result of the damage.

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