NOLA store selling KC store's shirts ahead of Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS — Walk through the French Quarter and at first glance Fleurty Girl might look like a Kansas City Chiefs store and a Philadelphia Eagles store but nope.

"100% 'Who dat?' store!" said Lauren Haydel.

She now has nine locations and she's selling both Chiefs and Eagles gear including shirts from local stores in both Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Haydel ordered the shirts for Chiefs fans from the Kansas City store Pink Dinosaur.

"No offense, I'm not a Chiefs fan so how can I make t-shirts to sell to Chiefs fans if I don’t have that passion and Elle does in Kansas City!" she said, referring to the owner of Pink Dinosaur.

Haydel calls it a win-win as the store is bringing in customers and helping local makers in NOLA, KC and Philly.

Her display of shirts, earrings and more for Chiefs fans brought two sisters into her shop who were in town for a big family trip to the game.

"When we all finally decided to go, I was crying on the phone, I was like I can't believe we’re all going down there, this is amazing," said Anji Gandhi.

