Nonprofits, community members provide support family for the family of Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community is rallying behind fallen Officer Jonah Oswald's family and offering signs of support in more ways than one.

“A person shouldn't have to die while serving this community,” Ivry Karamitros, a Fairway resident whose house blue ribbons.

The leader of a charity dedicated to helping the families of officers killed in the line of duty said the support is what the family needs.

"Sometimes they give all of themselves, just like in the situation," said Ronnie Doumitt, president and founder of Answering The Call. "He gave his life for this community its the least we can do."

The signs of support can seen throughout Fairway.

Karamitros tied a blue ribbon around her tree.

“It’s also a way for us to remember what a community really is," Karamitros said. "It’s sad to see that crime can affect everyone this way. Because of the nature of his job, the nature of what it’s like to be with someone who has served as a public servant in the military or in safety so that's why I want to show my support."

It’s just not blue ribbons.

“This is a family that lost their single income, they lost a member of their family that brought in the only income that they had, he is gone now,” said Doumitt. “These two young children need our help. They do and this is the time to give.”

The organization opened up a fund for Officer Oswald’s family through the Fairway Police Department.

“Every single day they support us and they fight for us," Doumitt said. "They provide safety and security for us while we are sleeping at night. The least we can do is support them in their time of need."