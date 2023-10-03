Nonstop Southwest Airlines flights from KCI to Montego Bay, San José del Cabo begin this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning Saturday, Oct. 7, Southwest Airlines will launch seasonal, weekly nonstop flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and San José del Cabo, Mexico, at Kansas City International Airport.

Southwest will also offer daily nonstop flights from KCI to the Cancun International Airport, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said Tuesday.

“We are proud to work with Southwest Airlines to expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City and expect more exciting new flight announcements ahead,” Lucas said in a press release. “Kansas Citians are excited to travel to beautiful destinations including Cabo, Jamaica, and so many more. I am thrilled to see this announcement and thank Southwest for its continued investment in Kansas City.”

Seasonal nonstop flights from KCI to Montego Bay, Jamaica:



MCI-MBJ departs 11:35 a.m. and arrives 3:35 p.m.

MBJ-MCI departs 12:05 p.m. and arrives 4:25 p.m.

Seasonal nonstop flights from KCI to San José del Cabo:

MCI-SJD departs 10:40 a.m. and arrives 12:10 p.m.

SJD-MCI departs 11:35 a.m. and arrives 5:25 p.m.

Daily and seasonal service from KCI to Cancun:

MCI-CUN departs 10:30 a.m. and arrives 1:45 p.m.

CUN-MCI departs 1:40 p.m. and arrives 5:10 p.m.

“The new MCI is a shining jewel in our Network and provides tremendous support to our customers and employees,” said Steve Sisneros, vice president of airport affairs at Southwest Airlines. “We’re proud to serve as the hometown carrier of Kansas Citians for more than 40 years, and we’re excited to grow our international service at MCI.”

