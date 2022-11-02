Norovirus identified as illness that caused Olathe elementary school closure in late October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has identified norovirus as the illness that closed Clearwater Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, in late October.

The health department says that norovirus is very common and contagious. It causes symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

On Oct. 26, Olathe Public Schools announced it was closing the elementary school due to an "exceedingly high” number of absences." Principal Nate Kremer informed Clearwater Elementary School families that 150 students and staff members absent due to sickness. In total, there are 541 students and 26 K-5 teachers at the school.

A spokesperson for the district described signs of "GI symptoms."

After the school closed, custodial crews worked to deep clean and disinfect the building . The school's HVAC system was also adjusted to allow for increased fresh air.

The school reopened on Monday, Oct. 31.