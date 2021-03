KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 59-year-old North Carolina man died Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. near mile marker 30.6 when Leroy Jenkins’ Ford F350 went off the road, down an embankment, across the outer road and struck an electrical pole, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Online Traffic Crash Report.

Jenkins was wearing a safety device, according to the report.