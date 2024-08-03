North Kansas City completes water main repairs; boil advisory remains in effect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil water advisory will likely remain in effect through Monday, Aug. 5 for water customers in North Kansas City.

Late Thursday night, a key water main broke in the city, causing a disruption in water pressure, which prompted the boil water advisory.

Work to repair the broken water main closed some streets in the city.

On Saturday morning, a city spokesperson said repairs to the water main have been completed, but additional testing is still required to make sure the water system is back to normal.

“The city is working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to test and monitor the city’s water quality as water pressure and capacity in the system returns and customer usage is restored to normal levels,” the spokesperson said Saturday in a press release.

More information about the boil water advisory is available on the city’s website.

Residents can receive bottled water from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the parking lot at North Kansas City High School. Cases of water will be determined by the number of people in the household and are only available while supplies last.

Anyone who cannot get to the bottled water pickup can still receive bottled water by calling the Clay County Public Health Center at 816-595-4200.

