North Kansas City extends mask mandate through Sept. 25

North Kansas City voted to extend its indoor mask mandate through Sept. 25 at its city council meeting last night.

The current order was scheduled to expire on Aug. 28.

It requires individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors in areas of public accommodation.

Exceptions include minors younger than 5, people with disabilities where face coverings constitute a substantial impairment to their health, and people actively eating or drinking inside a restaurant or tavern.

The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is set to consider an extension to its mask mandate Wednesday, which would carry the requirement through at least Sept. 23.

