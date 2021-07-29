North Kansas City to reinstate mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong told KSHB 41 News he would bring back a mask order that will “closely match Kansas City, Missouri’s reinstated order.”

As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the metro, multiple city governments are revisiting their mask policies.

North Kansas City is the latest to say they will reinstate a mask order, the details of which DeLong said would be made public at a later date.

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 is yet again posing a significant health risk to our region and community. Based on updated CDC guidance as well as the increasing hospitalizations in the region it is my intent to issue a new mask order in NKC,” DeLong said in a statement.

Independence changed its mask policy Wednesday, as did Kansas City, Kansas . Both areas will require masks in city buildings.