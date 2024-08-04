North Kansas City lifts boil advisory, confirms drinking water meets quality standards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City lifted a boil water advisory Sunday evening that was issued Thursday due to a water main break.

City officials confirmed work to the main was complete by Saturday, but the advisory remained as quality tests were still ongoing.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Volunteers help distribute water during a boil water advisory on Aug. 2, 2024, in North Kansas City, Missouri.

By 6:15 p.m. Sunday, city of North Kansas City water customers were informed the drinking water met quality standards — after tests run by the city and Missouri Department of Natural Resources — and the advisory was over.

Now, the city suggests the following:



Run cold water for at least five minutes to flush lines in homes and businesses.

Discard any ice from ice makers, throwing away any ice made in the next two to three cycles.

Check manufacturer recommendations for cleaning or replacing water filtration systems.

Clean faucet aerators.

“We would like to thank North Kansas City residents and businesses that were affected by the water advisory for their patience and following all safety guidelines,” the city said in a statement. “The city upholds our commitment to providing clean drinking water to our community.”

The city also thanked the agencies that assisted during the incident for their “tireless efforts” — KC Water Services staff and laboratory technicians, Clay County Public Health Center, Clay County Emergency Management, Lee’s Summit Fire Department, Platte County Emergency Management, Missouri State Emergency Agency Region A, Riverside Fire Department, South Platte Fire District, Liberty Fire Department, Regional Homeland Security Coordinating Committee, Kissick Construction, Quality Plumbing, Leath & Sons, McClure Engineering, Mulligan Water, Premium Water, etc.

—