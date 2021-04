KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City police want the public's help to find a woman last seen a month ago.

Taylor Renee Ream, 26, was last seen March 8 at a Pour Boys convenience store and gas station at 2601 Choteau Trafficway in North Kansas City.

She is white, 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Ream has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family told police it is unlike her not to stay in touch with family.

Anyone with information about Ream should call North Kansas City Police at 816-274-6013.