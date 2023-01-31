North Kansas City Schools names Dr. Rochel Daniels as next superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Schools district has named Dr. Rochel Daniels as its next superintendent, it announced on Tuesday.

Daniels has served the district for 24 years in various roles, most recently as the assistant superintendent of organizational development.

She will replace Dr. Daniel Clemens, who announced his retirement from the district last November.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve our students and exceptional staff," Daniels said in a press release. "I look forward to continuing the district’s mission to be relentless champions for all."

Daniels' ties to education and the district are rooted in her family. Her mother taught in two schools and her father attended an elementary school in the district.

“Our family values education and the important role teachers and staff members play in positively impacting students’ lives," Daniels said. "I’m grateful that the Board of Education has entrusted me with the future of this award-winning district.”

Daniels will take over superintendent duties after the 2023-2024 school year when Clemens is slated to retire.

