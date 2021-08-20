North section of I-70 Downtown Loop to close for pavement repairs this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northern portion of the Interstate 70 loop in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, will be closed this weekend for pavement repairs.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close eastbound and westbound I-70 between the state line and Interstate 35 beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

The lane closures also will require numerous ramp closures on the northern edge of downtown.

The ramps that will be closed are:

Missouri 9 ramps to I-35 north and I-35 south;

U.S. 169 ramps to I-35 north and I-35 south;

Sixth Street ramp to I-35 north;

Independence Avenue ramp to I-35 south;

Delaware Street ramp to I-35 south;

Northbound I-35 ramp to eastbound I-70;

Broadway Boulevard ramps to I-70 east and I-70 west;

Beardsley Road ramp to I-70 west;

Fifth Street ramp to I-70 west.

Motorists must find alternate routes and are encouraged to use the zipper merge, utilizing all lanes and taking turns at the merge point to reduce traffic congestion.

All work is dependent on weather.