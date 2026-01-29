Northeast Chamber saving lives with distribution of hundreds of Narcan doses along Independence Avenue

KSHB 41 Kansas City, Missouri, reporter Alyssa Jackson heard concerns from people in KCMO's Northeast neighborhood about homelessness, drug abuse and mental health at our January "Let's Talk" event . She listened to the people working to combat those problems and shares their stories. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

The main artery through the historic Northeast neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, is Independence Avenue.

Northeast Chamber saving lives with distribution of hundreds of Narcan doses

Laura Birdsong, team resource manager for the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District, knows the Independence Avenue corridor well.

"You tend to have more alcohol use up here in Zone 1 in the Boulevard area — that's Paseo to Benton," Birdsong said. "From Benton to Van Brunt, we have a lot more issues with people in psychosis and having a harder mental health crisis because there's a lot of PCP and crack in that area...further down, you see more meth and fentanyl."

The Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce runs the Independence Ave. CID. That comes with a responsibility you don't hear about often — distributing Narcan.

Birdsong said: "We're well over 500 doses of Narcan. It's always a, 'Hello, does anyone need Narcan today?"' I always have it in stock . We go to the encampments, the alleyways, even groups of people just standing."

In the past three years, the chamber has saved lives through Narcan intervention — while acknowledging it's a temporary solution.

The chamber contracts with Titan Security officers — calling them "Avenue Angels." The officers are the eyes on the Avenue and have responded to thousands of calls to deal with nuisance complaints.

"One of our Titan officers reported the other day on his way out that he "Narcanned" seven people in his time here with us," Birdsong said. "I, myself, have a multitude I’ve "Narcanned." The count — it’s more than 10."

Jonathan Cokely, a Pendelton Heights resident, came to KSHB 41's Let's Talk event at Peachtree Cafeteria in the Northeast this month to share concerns about the drug problem in the Community Improvement Disitrict.

"I have had to call 911 before because I saw people passed out in the grass or sidewalk on Independence Avenue," Cokely said. "In some cases, passed out in front of the businesses on Independence Avenue. And it has a negative impact on those businesses and their ability to conduct business with someone lying face down in front of their store."

Cokely is hoping the housing crisis is a priority in the 2027 elections — attributing mental health challenges and lack of access to healthcare as other issues that tie directly into the fentanyl crisis.

He said: "This is a health crisis — taking away tools is not the solution to the problem. The solution is more complicated and requires intervention at multiple levels."

Birdsong, five years clean from a methamphetamine addiction, wants lifesaving measures to be accessible.

"I remember where I came from," Birdsong said. "These people that I'm out here on the streets with everyday are me."

The Northeast Chamber's research found 85% of people on the streets of the CID are dealing with homelessness, addiction and lost months and years in jails or prisons.

The Northeast Kansas City Chamber provides :



Regular safety and security meetings.

Surveys completed by the houseless community to target specific needs.

Regular well-being checks.

Titan officers keep Narcan in their vehicles.

Collaboration with "Care Along the Boulevard" — adding a free Narcan dispenser inside of Spalitto's Pharmacy.

The chamber is watching the progress of an ordinance to ban the gas station drug, 7-OH that's being considered by the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council.

