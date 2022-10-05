Northeast Community Center takes action following boil water advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News early Wednesday of a boil advisory being issued for two areas of Kansas City, Missouri, meant changes in the daily workflow for many.

Among those affected were the Northeast Community Center, which houses the nonprofit Harmony Project KC.

“My immediate reaction was, we have to get into gear right now because we’re going to have over 100 kids coming here after school,” Kyla Pitts-Zevin, executive director at the center, said Wednesday morning.

Getting into gear meant taping off water fountains at the center and finding supplies of water jugs and cups.

“We just want to make sure that our kids stay hydrated as best we can, but we also want to keep them safe and healthy,” Pitts-Zevin said.

The boil advisory went into effect early Wednesday morning for two areas in Kansas City.

Pitts-Zevin said she purchased 12 jugs of water for Wednesday, about what she was able to fit in her cart.

“We’ll decide if we need to go back and get more, but we have a great partnership with Harvesters this year so the kids are at least going to get a milk or a juice as well while they are here so I feel good about that,” she said.