Northern lights on display Friday night in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents who glanced skyward Friday night were gifted a rare treat - a glimpse of the northern lights.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner says photos showing a pink ribbon in the sky around 9 p.m. were likely part of the aurora borealis caused by a geomagnetic storm from the sun.

PHOTOS | Northern lights captured in Kansas City night sky on May 10, 2024

Wow! My son just took these east of Missouri City, MO ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZOHtrQiK2K — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) May 11, 2024

Earlier Friday, space weather forecasters predicted many parts of the northern hemisphere could catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

