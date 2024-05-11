Northern lights on display Friday night in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents who glanced skyward Friday night were gifted a rare treat - a glimpse of the northern lights.
KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner says photos showing a pink ribbon in the sky around 9 p.m. were likely part of the aurora borealis caused by a geomagnetic storm from the sun.
PHOTOS | Northern lights captured in Kansas City night sky on May 10, 2024
Wow! My son just took these east of Missouri City, MO @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ZOHtrQiK2K— Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) May 11, 2024
Earlier Friday, space weather forecasters predicted many parts of the northern hemisphere could catch a glimpse of the northern lights.
Got a picture of tonight's lights? Send it to us at pics@kshb.com.
