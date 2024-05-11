Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northern lights on display Friday night in Kansas City

MAy 10 2024 northern lights.jpg
David Medina/KSHB
MAy 10 2024 northern lights.jpg
Posted at 9:31 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 23:40:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents who glanced skyward Friday night were gifted a rare treat - a glimpse of the northern lights.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner says photos showing a pink ribbon in the sky around 9 p.m. were likely part of the aurora borealis caused by a geomagnetic storm from the sun.

PHOTOS | Northern lights captured in Kansas City night sky on May 10, 2024

Earlier Friday, space weather forecasters predicted many parts of the northern hemisphere could catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

Got a picture of tonight's lights? Send it to us at pics@kshb.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone