Northland Clothing Center calls out for donations to support families in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Northland Clothing Center, has been a vital community resource providing clothing essentials to families in need.

“We are happy to serve folks. It's heart-wrenching and inspiring and motivating to come here and hear the stories of why people come to Northland Clothing Center," said executive director Marjie Siegfried-Stuber.

For decades, the center has been a lifeline for hundreds of families north of the River offering free, gently used clothing for children and adults.

“There are families who would not have clothing. We have watched families come in on a February freezing cold snowy day wearing flip-flops because they did not have shoes," said Siegfried-Stuber.

Just this year the center is expected to hit an all time record.

“The good news is that we will serve about 3,000 clients this year, which is the largest number we've ever served. The not so good news is that we will serve about 3,000 clients, which is the largest number we've ever served. That means the need is greater than ever," said Siegfried-Stuber.

But with the need continuing to grow, they need more donations.

“We absolutely can't do this without donations of clothing from people," said Siegfried-Stuber.

The organization also needs more volunteers to help the families they serve.

“The clients for one thing, you see the look on these kids face when they get to come in and pick out their clothes and of course they get in the room and they like everything you know and they would have to try it on and they have to twirl around in their little dresses," said Charlene Smith.

Smith has been volunteering since 2003, she said the families is what keeps her coming back.

“I like giving. I like giving my time and it gives me something to do and I enjoy it. I enjoy the ladies and we have a good time," said Smith.

You can bring your gently used clothes to the Center on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are located on 3939 N Cleveland Ave Kansas City, Mo.

You can also learn more on ways to donate and volunteer on their website

__