Northland family shares their KC Current fandom including their daughters!

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively

When the KC Current plays at home, the stands are packed. The Meekers are part of that dedicated fanbase. The Northland family are big Kansas City Current fans including their children. Their daughter Riah even asked for a KC Current themed birthday party for her fourth birthday! When they shared some of their birthday party pictures the team and others shared it too!

That led to the family getting to go down to the pitch one match day. They showed me a signed KC Current scarf and even tons of playing cards the family was sent.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Meeker family enjoying KC Current

Riah’s mom Rebecca says it was their grandmother who wanted to get the season tickets.

“And the reason she got season tickets for us, ‘cause she’s not like a huge sports fan herself, but she just really – ‘cause we have daughters and its like this is such an iconic thing to have like women’s soccer be here in the city and all that so she’s like, I’m gonna get in on this fast.”

Every time they drive by the stadium, Meeker said her daughter loves to cheer “KC Baby!”



