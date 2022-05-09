Northland homeowners frustrated with Evergy transmission line project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homeowners in a Northland neighborhood are frustrated by an Evergy transmission line project.

It's part of the Shoal Creek Transmission Line Upgrade.

According to Evergy's website, the project is part of Missouri’s initiative to upgrade utility infrastructure with two focus areas and timelines: Nashua to Shoal Creek and Shoal Creek to Gladstone.

Homeowners received a letter in summer 2021 explaining the Nashua to Shoal Creek portion of the project would start in July 2021 and be completed by Dec. 2021.

However, the project still isn't completed and homeowners can't seem to get answers about why.

Julie Heckman's home is one that is directly affected by the project. The line runs directly through her back yard. She said the project has disrupted her family's ability to enjoy their home.

"I just want my property fixed, I want my kids to play in the back yard, I want our fence done right so that our dog doesn't get stuck in it and yelp and cry, we just want it fixed and we want it fixed sooner rather than later," Heckman said.

Heckman said homeowners have received conflicting information about whether or not they can re-plant trees after the project tore down all of the ones nearby, taking away shade and privacy.

Heckman and other neighbors said they have not been able to get an answer on when the project will be completed.

"We heard we are going to be done in December, well the winter storms and the snow and ice have caused it to be pushed back, it's going to be done in January, OK now it's going to be done in April, well now it's two to four weeks, so whenever you ask it's always two to four weeks, there is no actual timeline," Heckman said.

Heckman said homeowners have also received conflicting information about receiving new fences after workers had to push all of their fences closer to their homes.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Evergy and received this statement from a spokesperson:

"For several months, we’ve been rebuilding this existing transmission line to enhance electric reliability and strengthen the regional power grid. The volatile weather this year has caused multiple delays for both the project completion and the land restoration. If we try to make the repairs while it is too wet, it ends up creating more damage. While the damage is limited to within Evergy’s utility easement, which is the area of the landowner’s private property we can access to make public utility improvements, we want to be good stewards of those easements. We work with landowners regularly and are committed to restoring properties to pre-construction conditions, as much as is reasonably possible. We’re continuing to work with these property owners to make repairs as weather conditions allow." Evergy spokesperson

