Northland restaurant adds new items to Arrowhead menu

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Italian Sausage Company polled followers on Instagram in the weeks leading up to the Chiefs' home opener to see what fans wanted added to their stadium menu.

After three years of serving fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, co-owners Michelle and Joe Brancato decided to take it up a notch for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

The restaurant's stadium menu is already stacked with Italian favorites like their sausage sandwiches and Italian nachos, which are gluten-free this year.

KSHB 41

However, regulars have been begging for a change.

The Brancatos typically only serve Italian beef sandwiches on Fridays as the process is a multi-day endeavor.

Addi Weakley/KSHB 41

Now, fans can enjoy hot beef sandwiches at the stadium on game days. They will be available in-store on game days, too.

But Italian Sausage Co. didn't stop there — the Brancatos decided to add a second new menu item.

KSHB 41

A giant mozzarella stick is also making its way to a stadium seat near you.

