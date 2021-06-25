Watch
Northwest Missouri experiences flash flooding, evacuations

Tyler Navas
Many roads in the metro have taken a beating and some even have closed with all the rain we’ve gotten in the last week. Another one to three inches of rain is expected this week, but officials in Missouri and Kansas are ready in the event of more flooding.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 06:39:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms that moved through western Missouri and eastern Kansas overnight caused severe flash flooding in the north.

Some areas experienced 6 to 10 inches of rain, particularly north of St. Joseph.

A portion of Interstate 29 from mile marker 84 to mile marker 92 was closed due to flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Some residents of Amazonia, Missouri, were forced to evacuate as homes began to fill with water overnight.

Anyone who resides in the area or has plans to travel through the area should use caution.

Do not drive into high water.

Another round of potentially severe storms is expected to pass through Friday afternoon. More widespread flash flooding is possible.

