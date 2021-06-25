Northwest Missouri experiences flash flooding, evacuations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms that moved through western Missouri and eastern Kansas overnight caused severe flash flooding in the north.

Some areas experienced 6 to 10 inches of rain, particularly north of St. Joseph.

The extreme rainfall from Hiawatha, KS to Chillicothe, MO has brought ongoing flash flooding and dangerous conditions. So far, areas have recieved 6-10" of rain close to and north of St. Joseph. pic.twitter.com/PGtTnPG0zC — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) June 25, 2021

A portion of Interstate 29 from mile marker 84 to mile marker 92 was closed due to flooding, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Some residents of Amazonia, Missouri, were forced to evacuate as homes began to fill with water overnight.

Major flooding happening in Amazonia, MO! https://t.co/lrLYSY7jqB — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) June 25, 2021

Anyone who resides in the area or has plans to travel through the area should use caution.

Do not drive into high water.

RIVERSIDE RD AND FREDERICK HAS HIGH WATER OVER THE ROAD AVOID THE AREA https://t.co/x6NAHR1vbK — St. Joseph MO Police (@sjpdinfo) June 25, 2021

Another round of potentially severe storms is expected to pass through Friday afternoon. More widespread flash flooding is possible.