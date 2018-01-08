Northwest Missouri State students mourn classmate as they return for the spring trimester

Fair
Northwest Missouri State University students returned to school Monday for the spring trimester missing a beloved peer. Morgan McCoy, a sophomore from Liberty, was killed when a drunk driver crashed into The Palms, a Maryville bar.
The president of the university, wearing a blue pin in honor of McCoy, said she exemplified what it meant to be a bearcat.
Cat Reid is a reporter for 41 Action News. See her full report on 41 Action News at 6 p.m.