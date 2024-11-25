Not interested in cooking? Check this list for where to buy a fully cooked Thanksgiving meal

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Planning for the holidays can be overwhelming — cooking, cleaning and hosting company.

But if you don’t want to cook for this holiday, you can still serve up a Thanksgiving meal.

Kansas City-area restaurants and grocers are offering full meals or Thanksgiving dishes to feed a group, including The Market at Meadowbrook.

Tim Hellhake If you don’t want to cook this Thanksgiving, there are plenty of places in Kansas City where you can buy a fully cooked meal for any size family.

“Just to kind of help people out, you know. Thanksgiving is stressful, and we wanted to give them a little help,” said Erika Wilson, assistant manager at The Market at Meadowbrook.

Grocery stores offering to-go meals:



Hy-Vee

Mckeever’s

Price Chopper

Whole Foods

Restaurants offering to-go meals:

Char Bar

Cracker Barrel

Garozzo’s

The average price for basic Thanksgiving ingredients is around $30 in Kansas City. You’ll most likely pay more to get a meal already cooked for you.

The most affordable options are some of the grocery stores. Both Hy-Vee and Price Chopper have dinner for two starting at $40.

Wilson said The Market at Meadowbrook offers Thanksgiving meals every year, so people keep coming back.

“I think they like the fact that it's different. It's not our everyday menu," Wilson said. "Then, getting to see the people when they come in to pick up their pies and their Thanksgiving meals is kind of fun because everyone's in a good mood. It's the holidays."

The Market at Meadowbrook isn’t taking any more orders, but most of the grocery stores will allow you to order until Thanksgiving Day. However, they suggest you pick it up earlier than that because the meals take a few hours to reheat.

Whole Foods will stop taking orders on Tuesday and Garozzo's will stop on Monday. Cracker Barrel will take orders until Dec. 1.

—