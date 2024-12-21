"Not ready to sing 'We Shall Overcome'": Community advocates react to clemency for ex-KCPD officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strong reaction from community advocates followed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's decision to commute the sentence for ex-Kansas City, Missouri, police officer Eric DeValkenaere.

He was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the killing of Cameron Lamb.

"My heart breaks for a family who lifted their hands now have to fold their arms," said Pastor Darron Edwards.

Edwards, the lead pastor of United Believers Community Church, was alongside the Lamb family throughout the case. He said he went to every court hearing.

The pastor had a private conversation with the family after hearing of the governor's decision.

"They're not ready to sing “We Shall Overcome” right now," he said. "They want to figure out why this has happened.

Johnny Waller applauded the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for how they handled the case.

Despite DeValkenaere's conviction and an appellate judge upholding that conviction, Waller believes the system found a way to fail again.

"I, myself, question what justice is," he said. "Is it something based on your skin color? Is justice based on your pocketbook? What does that look like? I can't even answer that question."

Waller is a program manager at UMKC School of Law's Clear My Record Project. He served several years in prison for drug possession but received a pardon.

KSHB 41 did a story with him last year when he urged Parson to reconsider clemency for the former officer.

"It completely undermines the trust in our criminal justice system and undermines the trust in our elected officials. We are sending mixed messaging to the Lamb family. That's not justice. It's cruel," Waller said.

Edwards and Waller believe people should still have hope that "systems" can change.

They understand as people wait to see reform, they might lose hope because of cases like this.

"That's what's difficult," Edwards said. "There's a part of the community singing joy to the world and another community saying this night is so silent."

Edwards describes the continuous push for change as a "race" they've run before.

"It hurts to say this, but some things take time," he said. "One of the words I hate the most is the word wait."

