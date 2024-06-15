'Nothing to lose': Kansas City-area gymnast prepares for Olympic Trials

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Gymnastics has been Eveylynn Lowe’s life since she was 2 years old. Now her dreams are becoming reality as she gets ready to compete at the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis at the end of June.

“Last time there was an Olympic Trials I was watching it,” Eveylynn said. “Now I'm competing."

The Kansas City native trains at GAGE Center in Blue Springs. She said keeping a calm mindset has been the most helpful while she trains.

“I think the last few meets I've had the same mentality where it's that I have everything to gain,” she said. “I don't really have anything to lose."

Eveylynn said the support from her parents, coaches and teammates has helped her get to this point. Eveylynn’s parents, Bobbe and Rachelle, remember how this all started.

“She didn't dress up, as a little girl, in princess clothes,” Rachelle Lowe said. “She dressed up in leotards. She’d go put a leotard on and go down in our basement and just run and flip.”

They remember watching her fall in love with gymnastics.

“Probably since the time she was 8 is when we started noticing, this is something she really, really is passionate about,” Bobbe Lowe said.

They know the Olympic Trials represent more than these routines alone.

"When you're watching your daughter achieve something that she’s been working for, you take it all in, and then you try to figure out as a parent, how are you going to add to this?” Bobbe said.

The Lowes said it takes the whole family, and extended family, to make Eveylynn’s gymnastics career possible. They have another daughter who is a competitive dancer, so often their travels are double what they would otherwise be so that they can be there to support both of their daughters.

But they said these are sacrifices they will continue to make for their children’s happiness.

“This is something that your family buys into, if this is your child's dream,” Bobbe said.