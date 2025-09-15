Nottingham Creek neighbors oppose cold storage facility ahead of Olathe City Council vote

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

Residents of the Nottingham Creek neighborhood are voicing their opposition to a proposed cold storage facility at 175th and Lone Elm ahead of the Olathe City Council vote this week.

We've heard from neighbors about this before, when the Olathe Planning Commission denied the proposal.

"The OSHA, the safety concerns, the traffic concerns, the lights, all of the list of concerns, our property values," said Janice Rummel, Nottington Creek HOA president.

Jake Weller

Lineage Logistics is requesting $670 million in bonds for the new facility, which would be similar to another facility the company operates just minutes away from the proposed site.

After I initially reported on this story, I received dozens of emails from concerned neighbors explaining their opposition to the project. Residents have also taken their concerns directly to city leaders and the developer.

"We want them to know that their obligation is to us, to all of their constituents," said Doug Doerfler, Nottingham Creek resident. "And when this many people don't want something, we think they have options that they can vote 'no.' They can renegotiate with Lineage."

KSHB Doug Doerfler

Even though the planning commission denied the proposal, the city council can overturn that decision.

Neighbors have raised two primary concerns about the development. First, they question whether Lone Elm Road can handle the increased truck traffic that would come with the facility.

The Olathe traffic count near that intersection is currently around 12,000 vehicles per day; the facility is expected to add about 2,500.

Second, they're worried about chemical use inside the facility and what safety protocols would be in place to protect both the facility and surrounding residents.

Olathe neighbors oppose cold storage facility ahead of city council vote

"They've invested a lot. We know that both companies have," Doerfler said. "But take care of your citizens because we deserve the same treatment as anybody in any location... They should take care of us and do what they can to preserve our community."

Doerfler hopes the Olathe City Council will listen to residents' concerns at the meeting.

I reached out to Lineage Logistics for comment but have not heard back.

According to Doerfler, an HOA representative has been in communication with the company, and Lineage is attempting to address some of the neighbors' concerns. However, the group believes these efforts are insufficient.

If Olathe doesn't approve the project, the land could be de-annexed. The neighbors would prefer Olathe renegotiate parts of the deal rather than have the project move to another city, where it would be out of their control.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.