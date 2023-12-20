Now Boarding | Checking in with Edgemoor months after new KCI terminal opens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The developer of the new terminal at KCI, Edgemoor, held meetings for months leading up to the construction of the new terminal.

They invited Kansas Citians to come and share what they loved about the former terminal, and what they wanted to see in the new one.

They got an earful.

For this month's episode of Now Boarding, KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness chats with Edgemoor Senior Managing Director Geoff Stricker about the scope of such a massive build, and fitting in as many of those requests as possible.

—