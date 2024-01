KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City dropped into a deep freeze for almost two weeks in mid-January.

That cold weather, ice and snow presented all kinds of problems, from frozen pipes and high utility bills to sliding vehicles and blocked highways.

The cold weather also represented the first real test of the new terminal at KCI.

For this month's Now Boarding podcast, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness chats with KCMO Aviation Director Melissa Cooper about how she thinks the terminal performed.

