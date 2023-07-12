Watch Now
Now Boarding Episode 4: KCI's new single terminal in eyes of frequent flyer

KSHB 41's morning anchor Taylor Hemness talks with a KCI frequent flyer for his limited-series podcast on the new terminal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a big difference in how a person sees an airport based on how often they're flying in and out of it.

The new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport opened in late February, and Kansas resident Kevin White has already used it about two dozen times. He flies roughly three weeks out of every month. That means, the excitement about the terminal is married to a keen eye for detail about its functionality.

In this month's episode of Now Boarding, White talks with KSHB 41's morning anchor Taylor Hemness about not only what it's like to fly that often, but what he's noticing in the first few months of the terminal's existence.

