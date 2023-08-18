Now Boarding Episode 5: Designing the new KCI single terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unless you have a background in architecture, it's almost impossible to imagine how to design a building the size of an airport terminal.

SOM was the global firm tasked with that massive job for the new KCI terminal, which actually started with learning about Kansas City and its people.

In this episode of "Now Boarding," KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness speaks with two members of SOM's team: Jordan Pierce, senior designer for the terminal project, and Jennifer Finley, technical design lead and architect.

They explain the design process, including: a local suggestion of piping the smell of BBQ throughout the building, the parts of the terminal they're proudest of (the answer will surprise you), and how they continue to monitor the terminal long after the work is complete.

