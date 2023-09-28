Now Boarding Episode 6: Kansas City Councilman Kevin O'Neill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Councilman Kevin O'Neill represents District 1, where Kansas City International Airport resides.

He was elected to the council after voters approved the new terminal's construction, but before the doors opened.

That means he was involved in many of the decisions that would impact the terminal's future.

In this episode of Now Boarding, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness speaks with O'Neill about what that process was like, but also, what it's like to have such an important and expensive project in his district. Hemness also asks O'Neill about the future development around KCI and what it will look like.

