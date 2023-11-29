Now Boarding Episode 8: Kansas City-area roofer talks 'transformational' job working on KCI terminal

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The billion-dollar price tag of the new KCI terminal is hard for travelers to put into perspective.

But, for the companies that were chosen to be involved in the construction of the terminal, that represents man hours and potentially career-changing money.

In this episode of Now Boarding, KSHB 41 Anchor Taylor Hemness talks with Mary McNamara, the president of Cornell Roofing in Independence, Missouri, about a job that she calls "transformational" for her company, and all the challenges that come along with it.

—