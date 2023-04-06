NOW BOARDING: Following year one of KCI's new single terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport opened in its early location in the early 1970s.

Decades later, after years of public debate on the project, the city debuted its new single terminal at the airport on February 28, 2023.

The opening of this terminal presents a rare opportunity to chronicle the first year of a major addition to the Kansas City experience.

Each month, in this limited series podcast, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness will interview a different voice with ties to the new terminal. Those voices will include air travelers, employees, developers, and perhaps even people who live and work near the airport.

Episode One's guest is Kansas City's Aviation Department Director Pat Klein, who's set to retire later this spring.