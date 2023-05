KANSAS CITY, MO — Long before the new terminal at KCI was complete, the NFL Draft was identified as the first big test of its efficiency.

Now that the NFL Draft is over, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness speaks with Kathy Nelson, head of both Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission, about not only how the terminal performed, but also its overall role in attracting visitors to KC.

