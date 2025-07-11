NRG Adventure Park coming to Northland's Metro North Crossing in early 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first NRG Adventure Park in the Kansas City area will open in the Northland's Metro North Crossing development in early 2026, NRG Entertainment announced Friday.

The Metro North Crossing location will take up more than 46,000 square feet of the former Macy’s location.

The Furniture Mall of Missouri, which will open in late 2025, will use the remaining 150,000 square feet of the space.

The Adventure Park will offer many different programs, activities and event options, including:



Free climb

A mega ball pit

Toddler zone

Rainbow net

Freedom gaming

Soft play

Ziplines

Ninja course

Ropes course

Foam pit

VR ValoJump

IAS Partners

The KCMO location is one of 30 planned to open across the country by the end of 2026, with more than 100 targeted longer term.

Metro North Crossing already contains businesses such as T-Shotz, a 52,000-square-foot golf entertainment venue, Whataburger, Hawaiian Brothers, Dutch Bros., Bloom Nails & Spa and Third Street Social.

It is the third major mall redevelopment for IAS Partners, a local development team that also completed the redevelopment of the Antioch Center Mall and the Blue Ridge Mall.

For more about NRG Adventure Park, visit here.

