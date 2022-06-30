KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy, held a press conference to provide an update on the deadly train derailment near Mendon, Missouri.

Homendy addressed a variety of topics regarding the derailment including the train's speed before and at the time of the crash, NTSB's investigative approach and the next steps in their investigation.

The train reached a speed of 89 mph about a quarter mile away from the crossing and reached 87 mph at the time of the crash, according to Homendy.

The train also reached the track's speed limit of 90 mph at the Porche Prairie Avenue railroad crossing, just before impact.

NTSB does not have concerns about mechanical issues, including the train's brakes.

There were no passenger ejections in this crash, according to Homendy.

NTSB has been in contact with entities such as the Federal Railroad Administration, BNSF Railway, Amtrak, and the Missouri Department of Transportation to help gather information for their investigation.

These entities have been assigned to certain groups (Mechanical, Operations, Crashworthiness and Highway) for information gathering.

The Chariton County Commission informed NTSB that there were complaints from people in the community about not only the steepness of the crossing but navigating the crossing in general, according to Homendy.

NTSB planned to meet with many parties such as Amtrak, FRA, BNSF Railway, and the acting administrator of the Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday night to discuss what to do next to avoid another deadly incident.

In about two weeks, NTSB will release a preliminary report on the crash.

Homendy said that press conferences regarding the derailment will no longer be held but they will still be available for comment.

—