NTSB: Small plane crashes near Basehor on Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An “experimental Nieuport 28 airplane” has crashed near Basehor.

The National Transportation Safety Board — an independent federal agency that investigates civil transportation incidents, including plane crashes — did not provide any additional information in a tweet shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.

NTSB investigating today's crash of an experimental Nieuport 28 airplane near Basehor, Kansas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 18, 2022

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. in a bean field near North 158th Street and U.S. 24/U.S. 40 in south Basehor, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters from the Fairmount Township Fire Department in Basehor responded to put out a fire associated with the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is handing the investigation along with the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration.

There was no information about possible injuries, but the NTSB said one person was aboard the plane. No other information about the circumstances of the crash were available.

The Nieuport 28 is a World War I-era French-made biplane originally designed and manufactured for the war effort.

