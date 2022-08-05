Watch Now
Nutrition services staff shortage at Spring Hill High School limiting meal options

Posted at 2:10 PM, Aug 05, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Spring Hill High School will begin the school year with limited meal options as the building experiences a nutrition services staffing shortage.

A district spokesperson told KSHB 41 the situation at the high school is temporary as the school works to “secure additional staff and consider creative alternatives to return to standard meal service."

Families were notified earlier in the week of the changes such as no or “very few” hot items along will all meals coming pre-packaged, grab-and-go style.

Other adjustments include:

  • 1 lunch entree, 7 are offered under standard service
  • 1 breakfast entree, 6 are offered under standard service
  • No garden bar
  • No ala carte items at breakfast or lunch
  • 2 cashier lines, 3 lines are available under standard service
  • Students much select a full reimbursable meal

The high school is the only school within the district experiencing such changes, according to the district spokesperson.

Applications for job openings within the district can be accessed here.


