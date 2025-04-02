Watch Now
NWS confirms EF0 in Bates County, EF1 in Vernon County Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado moved through Bates County, near Butler and Ballard, Wednesday morning.

The storm was measured to be five miles in length and 50 yards wide. At its peak, winds were 85 mph.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery said the weak tornado damaged trees, power poles and some small farm buildings. No injuries were reported.

Peery said an EF1 moved through Vernon County.

