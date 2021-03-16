NWS confirms Monday tornado in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Johnson County, Kansas, Monday afternoon.

The maximum wind speed reported to the service was 85 miles per hour and the tornado had a maximum path width of 100 yards.

Tornado sirens went off in southern Overland Park around 4 p.m.

A neighborhood at 193rd Street and Antioch Road saw damage to trees, fences and even a few roofs.

41 Action News viewers caught the funnel cloud on camera appearing to make a brief touchdown.

Johnson County Emergency Management was out Monday evening assessing the damage and checking on residents.