NWS: EF1 tornado confirmed in Belton, Missouri; EFU reported in Atchison County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has completed a survey of storm damage in Cass County, Missouri, and Atchison County, Kansas, following severe storms Friday night.

Survey crews confirmed an EF1 tornado, with an estimated peak wind speed of 110 mph, was on the ground for about five minutes starting at about 5:19 p.m. Friday in Belton, Missouri.

Provided to KSHB 41 A neighborhood in Belton suffered damage from a possible tornado on Friday, April 17, 2026.

NWS says the EF1 traveled a path of roughly two miles and had a maximum path width of 100 yards.

The tornado touched down on the south side of town, continued northeast and ended before reaching Interstate 46 and U.S. 71. The tornado briefly weakened to an EF0 before it intensified back to an EF1, per NWS.

RELATED | Cleanup efforts underway in Belton after major storm damage

In Atchison County, NWS reported an EFU tornado traveled approximately 0.02 miles with the start and end time at 3:08 p.m. Friday. The EFU was observed by a storm chaser near 230th and Sheridan roads.

The estimated peak wind speed and path width are unknown in the Atchison County tornado.

No injuries have been reported in either tornado event, NWS said in its damage survey.

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