NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for Kansas City area

Severe thunderstorm watch
National Weather Service
Severe thunderstorm watch in Kansas City region.
Severe thunderstorm watch
Posted at 8:43 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 21:45:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kansas City area until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

During this time, wind gusts up to 80 MPH and hail are likely. The NWS said a couple tornadoes are possible.

The watch includes Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Wyandotte, Jackson, Cass and Clay counties, among others.

