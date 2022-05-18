NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kansas City area until 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

During this time, wind gusts up to 80 MPH and hail are likely. The NWS said a couple tornadoes are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 4 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/hYwTT8zlHw — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 18, 2022

The watch includes Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Wyandotte, Jackson, Cass and Clay counties, among others.

For the latest information on possible storms in the Kansas City area, people can visit the KSHB 41 News weather forecast story .

