Two rounds of rain and storms today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Two rounds of rain and storm today - The first arrives during lunch with a quick moving area of showers. The second arrives after sunset

Severe weather increases late tonight as storms form into

All severe weather risks are possible tonight, although, damaging wind and heavy rain will be the greatest concerns

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late morning & early afternoon. A better chance of widespread heavy thunderstorms arrives after sunset. Strong, damaging wind gusts, small hail & heavy flooding rain are all possible overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Strong to severe thunderstorms likely overnight. Will end before sunrise Wednesday. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and staying warm. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 82°

Thursday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 87°

