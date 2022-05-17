Watch
Two rounds of rain and storms today

and last updated 2022-05-17 06:01:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Two rounds of rain and storm today - The first arrives during lunch with a quick moving area of showers. The second arrives after sunset
  • Severe weather increases late tonight as storms form into
  • All severe weather risks are possible tonight, although, damaging wind and heavy rain will be the greatest concerns

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late morning & early afternoon. A better chance of widespread heavy thunderstorms arrives after sunset. Strong, damaging wind gusts, small hail & heavy flooding rain are all possible overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Strong to severe thunderstorms likely overnight. Will end before sunrise Wednesday. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and staying warm. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 82°

Thursday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 60° High: 87°

