NWS KC recorded 12 tornadoes between Friday, Saturday severe storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service in Kansas City recorded 12 tornadoes between severe storms Friday and Saturday.

April 26

There were five tornadoes Friday, mostly categorized as EF0s, in Missouri. No injuries were reported.

Bates County: EF0

Northeast of Rich Hill



Started at 6:36 p.m., ended at 6:41 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 85 mph

Path length: 1 mile

Path width: 50-70 yards

Damage: Primarily to trees, minor damage to the siding of a single-family home.

Bates County: EF0

Southwest of Appleton City



Started at 6:42 p.m., ended at 6:49 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 85 mph

Path length: 1.17 miles

Path width: 50-70 yards

Damage: Primarily to trees.

Henry County: EF0

Southeast of Clinton



Started at 7:32 p.m., ended at 7:35 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 75 mph

Path length: 0.25 miles

Path width: 30 yards

Damage: Two outbuildings made of steel and wood were damaged.

Holt County: EF-Unknown

South of Skidmore

Started at 6:14 p.m., ended at 6:15 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: Unknown

Path length: Unknown

Path width: Unknown

Damage: None to trees or structures.

NWS note: “Fire department reported a weak tornado visible in open country.”

Worth County: EF0

North-northwest of Irena



Started at 7:23 p.m., ended at 7:26 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 75 mph

Path length: 1 mile

Path width: 30 yards

Damage: Minor damage to a single-family home.

KSHB 41 News staff April 26 tornado survey

April 27

Seven tornadoes — six in Missouri and one in Kansas — were reported Saturday, from EF-Unknown to EF-1. No injuries were reported.

Doniphan County, Kansas: EF-Unknown

West-southwest of White Cloud



Started at 2:15 p.m., ended at 2:16 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: Unknown

Path length: 0.02 miles

Path width: 50 yards

Damage: None reported

NWS note: Emergency management reported the storm.

Gentry County: EF1

South Gentry/west-northwest Martinsville



Started at 4:12 p.m., ended at 4:26 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 90 mph

Path length: 11.81 miles

Path width: 250 yards

Damage: Tractor-trailer blown over, roof damage to residence, damage to grain bins, barn damage and downed tree limbs.

Grundy County: EF0

Spickard



Started at 4:58 p.m., ended at 5:08 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 70 mph

Path length: 3.89 miles

Path width: 100 yards

Damage: Primarily to trees.

Linn County: EF-Unknown

Brookfield



Started at 6:40 p.m., ended at 6:41 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: Unknown

Path length: 0.04 miles

Path width: 50 yards

Damage: None reported

NWS note: A trained spotter reported a brief tornado.

Bates County: EF1

Butler



Started at 8:23 p.m., ended at 8:26 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 95 mph

Path length: 2.45 miles

Path width: 250 yards

Damage: Tree damage, downed power poles.

Bates-Henry counties: EF1

Ballard



Started at 8:30 p.m., ended at 8:45 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 95 mph

Path length: 10.64 miles

Path width: 500 yards

Damage: Outbuilding collapsed, garage door blown off, downed/uprooted trees, damage to mobile home, damage to power lines, etc.

Henry County: EF0

Montrose



Started at 8:45 p.m., ended at 8:48 p.m.

Estimated peak wind: 70 mph

Path length: 2.45 miles

Path width: 300 yards

Damage: Downed trees, roof damage.

KSHB 41 News staff April 27 tornado survey

—