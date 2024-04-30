NWS KC recorded 12 tornadoes between Friday, Saturday severe storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service in Kansas City recorded 12 tornadoes between severe storms Friday and Saturday.
April 26
There were five tornadoes Friday, mostly categorized as EF0s, in Missouri. No injuries were reported.
Bates County: EF0
Northeast of Rich Hill
- Started at 6:36 p.m., ended at 6:41 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 85 mph
- Path length: 1 mile
- Path width: 50-70 yards
- Damage: Primarily to trees, minor damage to the siding of a single-family home.
Bates County: EF0
Southwest of Appleton City
- Started at 6:42 p.m., ended at 6:49 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 85 mph
- Path length: 1.17 miles
- Path width: 50-70 yards
- Damage: Primarily to trees.
Henry County: EF0
Southeast of Clinton
- Started at 7:32 p.m., ended at 7:35 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 75 mph
- Path length: 0.25 miles
- Path width: 30 yards
- Damage: Two outbuildings made of steel and wood were damaged.
Holt County: EF-Unknown
South of Skidmore
Started at 6:14 p.m., ended at 6:15 p.m.
Estimated peak wind: Unknown
Path length: Unknown
Path width: Unknown
Damage: None to trees or structures.
NWS note: “Fire department reported a weak tornado visible in open country.”
Worth County: EF0
North-northwest of Irena
- Started at 7:23 p.m., ended at 7:26 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 75 mph
- Path length: 1 mile
- Path width: 30 yards
- Damage: Minor damage to a single-family home.
April 27
Seven tornadoes — six in Missouri and one in Kansas — were reported Saturday, from EF-Unknown to EF-1. No injuries were reported.
Doniphan County, Kansas: EF-Unknown
West-southwest of White Cloud
- Started at 2:15 p.m., ended at 2:16 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: Unknown
- Path length: 0.02 miles
- Path width: 50 yards
- Damage: None reported
- NWS note: Emergency management reported the storm.
Gentry County: EF1
South Gentry/west-northwest Martinsville
- Started at 4:12 p.m., ended at 4:26 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 90 mph
- Path length: 11.81 miles
- Path width: 250 yards
- Damage: Tractor-trailer blown over, roof damage to residence, damage to grain bins, barn damage and downed tree limbs.
Grundy County: EF0
Spickard
- Started at 4:58 p.m., ended at 5:08 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 70 mph
- Path length: 3.89 miles
- Path width: 100 yards
- Damage: Primarily to trees.
Linn County: EF-Unknown
Brookfield
- Started at 6:40 p.m., ended at 6:41 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: Unknown
- Path length: 0.04 miles
- Path width: 50 yards
- Damage: None reported
- NWS note: A trained spotter reported a brief tornado.
Bates County: EF1
Butler
- Started at 8:23 p.m., ended at 8:26 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 95 mph
- Path length: 2.45 miles
- Path width: 250 yards
- Damage: Tree damage, downed power poles.
Bates-Henry counties: EF1
Ballard
- Started at 8:30 p.m., ended at 8:45 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 95 mph
- Path length: 10.64 miles
- Path width: 500 yards
- Damage: Outbuilding collapsed, garage door blown off, downed/uprooted trees, damage to mobile home, damage to power lines, etc.
Henry County: EF0
Montrose
- Started at 8:45 p.m., ended at 8:48 p.m.
- Estimated peak wind: 70 mph
- Path length: 2.45 miles
- Path width: 300 yards
- Damage: Downed trees, roof damage.
