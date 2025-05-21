Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NWS: Monday storm system produced EF1, EF0 tornadoes in Missouri

May 19 tornado recap.png
KSHB
May 19 tornado recap.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm system Monday that prompted a slew of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings officially produced two tornadoes.

Crews from the National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill said Wednesday they have completed their review of Monday’s storms, confirming an EF1 tornado struck parts of Henry County and an EF0 tornado hit parts of Buchanan County.

LINK | Monday storms bring down trees, power lines across Kansas City

The Henry County tornado hit an area near Finey, Missouri, just south of the Truman Reservoir. Meteorologists estimate the tornado was on the ground for just four minutes between 7:15-7:19 p.m. It traveled 3.4 miles.

May 19 Henry County Tornado.jpeg

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 105 mph and was about 200 yards wide.

Crews also discovered evidence of an EF0 tornado that crossed Interstate 29 south of St. Joseph, Missouri. The tornado was on the ground from 8:31-8:38 p.m. and traveled 4.3 miles.

The tornado had peak winds of 85 mph and a maximum width of 20 yards.

May 19 Buchanan County Tornado.jpeg

No injuries were reported from either storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk

Let's Talk!