NWS: Monday storm system produced EF1, EF0 tornadoes in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm system Monday that prompted a slew of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings officially produced two tornadoes.

Crews from the National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill said Wednesday they have completed their review of Monday’s storms, confirming an EF1 tornado struck parts of Henry County and an EF0 tornado hit parts of Buchanan County.

LINK | Monday storms bring down trees, power lines across Kansas City

The Henry County tornado hit an area near Finey, Missouri, just south of the Truman Reservoir. Meteorologists estimate the tornado was on the ground for just four minutes between 7:15-7:19 p.m. It traveled 3.4 miles.

KSHB

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 105 mph and was about 200 yards wide.

Crews also discovered evidence of an EF0 tornado that crossed Interstate 29 south of St. Joseph, Missouri. The tornado was on the ground from 8:31-8:38 p.m. and traveled 4.3 miles.

The tornado had peak winds of 85 mph and a maximum width of 20 yards.

KSHB

No injuries were reported from either storm.

—