Tornado watch issued for Kansas City region through 9 p.m. Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region is included in a tornado watch that stretches from Oklahoma to Nebraska and Iowa through 9 p.m. Monday.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says wind gusts could exceed 75 mph and hail the size of apples.
KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery says storms could develop in eastern and southeastern Kansas through 3 p.m.
If a tornado warning or destructive thunderstorm warning threatens the Kansas City area, you can watch live coverage in the video player below.
UPDATE, 1:40 p.m. | Here's the latest thoughts from KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery:
🚨 TORNADO WATCH until 9 PM, including the KC metro.— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 19, 2025
⛈️ Storms arrive after 2 PM — some could bring:
• Large hail
• Damaging wind
• Tornadoes
⚡️ Two rounds possible:
1️⃣ 2–7 PM
2️⃣ 7–11 PM
Stay alert & have multiple ways to get warnings.#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/PrT8Wk1eOt