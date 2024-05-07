Watch Now
NWS surveying damage at 6 locations in KC area

Areas selected based on notable mesovortex tracks
Overturned semi truck
Overturned semi truck
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 12:02:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service plans to survey damage at six locations around the Kansas City area Tuesday after overnight storms.

One team has been selected to visit areas where mesovortex returns were notable on radar.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson said it is still unknown if the damage was caused by straight-line winds or tornadic activity, which would likely be EF0-1.

The six locations where some of the most notable mesovortex tracks were seen include:

1. Just W/NW of Smithville

1 SMITHVILLE.jpg

2. Just north of Lake Lotawana to Napoleon
NWS: This includes potential tornado damage along I-70 just west of Grain Valley.

2 LAKE LOTAWANA TO NAPOLEON.jpg

3. West of Sedalia to Pilot Grove
NWS: Reports were received of relatively widespread tree damage just west and north of Sedalia from Pettis County's emergency manager.

3 WEST OF SEDALIA.jpg

4. Strasburg to Concordia

4 STRATSBURG TO CONCORDIA.jpg

5. Buckner to Orrick

5 BUCKNER TO ORRICK.jpg

6. Slater to Higbee

6 SLATER TO HIGBEE.jpg

